'My fiancé called off our wedding two months before the date because he married someone else.'

Everyone was thinking he was having cold feet. Eventually, after our friends pressured him, he agreed to talk to me openly. He said he still “had love in his heart for me” but that he “chose not to love me anymore.” Like love is something you can just switch off like a light.

And the whole time, he was crying on video call..eyes red, voice trembling. It wasn’t the face of a man in love with someone else. It was guilt..fear...cowardice. Then I found out the worst part.. the reason he gave me..the visa panic..wasn’t even true. That fee didn’t apply to people on OPT. He used a fake crisis as a cover for his betrayal.