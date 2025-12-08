'My fiancé called off our wedding two months before the date because he married someone else.'

My fiancé (29M) and I (28F) were together for seven years. Seven years of love, sacrifice, support, and dreams about a life we were building together. He was my best friend. My person. We planned a whole wedding, a whole future. And then, out of nowhere, the man I trusted most in this world turned into a stranger.
He’s been in the US on OPT, so we were doing long-distance. Recently, he started stressing about his immigration situation because of that news about a possible $100k H1B fee increase. He was calm at first, but then he spiraled. He went to a college friend’s wedding around that time. I couldn’t reach him the last night he was there, but I didn’t suspect anything. I trusted him. Biggest mistake of my life!
When he returned, he became cold overnight...barely texting...ignoring calls. A week later, he dropped a bomb on me..he had cheated during that wedding. And apparently, that “made him question his feelings for me.” And then he ghosted me.
I felt my whole world collapse.
And the girl? She knew he was engaged. She didn’t care. She had a boyfriend and still went for it. They weren't strangers, it was someone from his college friend circle. A deliberate betrayal from both sides.
What kills me is that right before this trip, he was loving, affectionate, completely involved in our wedding planning. We were choosing rings, talking about decorations, laughing like nothing could shake us. Venue, photographer everything was booked. We chose everything together. But because he was in the US and I was in our home country, I paid for everything.
Then suddenly… everything was gone.
I reached out to a few of our mutual friends because his stories weren’t adding up. He was giving different versions to different people... like "he is not ready for marriage", "he is having commitment issue" etc. etc.
Everyone was thinking he was having cold feet. Eventually, after our friends pressured him, he agreed to talk to me openly. He said he still “had love in his heart for me” but that he “chose not to love me anymore.” Like love is something you can just switch off like a light.
And the whole time, he was crying on video call..eyes red, voice trembling. It wasn’t the face of a man in love with someone else. It was guilt..fear...cowardice. Then I found out the worst part.. the reason he gave me..the visa panic..wasn’t even true. That fee didn’t apply to people on OPT. He used a fake crisis as a cover for his betrayal.
But the real dagger? I found out he married that girl the same month he was supposed to marry me... within one month. After seven years with me, he threw everything away and ran straight into a marriage for a green card. She’s a US citizen, and that’s all he seemed to care about.
And when my family tried to have a respectful conversation to understand what happened, his family didn’t just avoid accountability..they insulted my family... humiliated them..spoke to them like our pain didn’t matter at all. They turned around and disrespected my parents for simply wanting answers
That cut deeper than I can explain. I’m completely broken. I don’t know how someone can betray a person who loved them with their whole heart. I stood by him through everything..his struggles, his loneliness abroad, his darkest moments. And now that he’s financially stable and comfortable, a girl who didn’t even check on him during his worst days was able to replace me within weeks.
And he let her.. Happily... And here’s the cruel irony.. he used to rant about how toxic that friend circle was. He said that girl was abusive to her boyfriend and he even pitied that guy. Now suddenly those same people have become more important than me, the woman he was supposed to marry. The level of hypocrisy is unreal.
I don’t know who to trust anymore. This entire incident has destroyed something inside me, and I’m terrified I’ll never feel whole again.
Trick_Parsley_3077 said:
Girl, I know you are hurting right new, but one day very soon you are going to wake up and feel a world of relief because you were just saved from a huge bullet. Remember once a Cheater always a Cheater! The statistics of affair relationships have a high percentage of failures.
Give yourself some grace, you will one day trust and love again. Don’t let this POS ruin your life…he is definitely not worth your energy, love and emotions. Please accept this hug from an internet stranger 🫶🏼 May you have love and light in your life moving forward! 🙏
Individual_Cloud7656 said:
You can take comfort in knowing that the immigration process won't be near as easy as he thinks especially given our current political situation. They look for fake green card marriages.
Tbluberry86 said:
I'm sorry this unfolded the way it did. You dodged a major bullet. Call it cosmic interference, but you now know his true character. I'm sure he will come to regret his decision, especially when karma comes knocking. Surround yourself with people who have your back and will help you move forward. You will be okay.
And International_Way258 said:
He did this because there's something - or many things - wrong inside of him, not because there's something wrong with you.
Then he married the other girl because the only way to turn his shitty behavior into something he can live with is if the new girl is Meant To Be (fairytale).