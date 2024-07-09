Man discovers his fiancée was FWB with his former bully and he's still in her life. UPDATED

Chris and Daria spent a few weeks talking with her about hooking up with them but she was on the fence. At a party when everyone was tipsy it was brought up again and she went to a bedroom with them (note for mods: they were all 18 at the time) They all did a lot of kissing and touching but Becca backed out of sleeping together.

On Thanksgiving break of freshman year, the 3 talked about doing it again but ended up not being able to find a free time for all of them. Daria then got a boyfriend and it was never brought up again. All of this was news to me. In addition to not really coming into myself until college, I was a late bloomer in terms of relationships. Becca was my first everything.