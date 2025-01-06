'My fiancé knew about my mother's affair for five months and didn't tell me.' UPDATED

A lot of people seem to think that I'm blaming my fiancé and this is not the case. I'm not blaming him and I'm well aware of the fact that my mother is the one at fault in this entire situation.

My point is that he's been avoiding me even though I could really use his support in this moment. I'm not even wanting to have a talk about what happened because I know we can come back to it once the dust has settled. I just want someone to talk about mundane things and to try and keep my mind away from the entire mess that's going on right now. But it seems I'll have to keep trying until then.