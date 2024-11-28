'Found out my fiancé used to hook up with married women. Now I'm questioning everything.' UPDATED

According to him, most of these women approached him, and he claimed that “90% of married women are willing to cheat if the opportunity presents itself.” When I asked why he thought that, he told me it was based on his experience. He said some of these women cheated with him for extended periods before he got bored and ended it. It made me feel sick just listening to him describe it so casually.

But here’s the kicker: he admitted that one reason he’s such an amazing partner now is because, during those affairs, he kept a sort of mental list of all the things these women would complain about their husbands. He used that information to “be better.” He even joked that his “education” came from hearing what NOT to do in relationships.