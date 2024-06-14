'I caught my fiancé texting a married woman who was at his "all guys" bachelor party.' UPDATED 2X

I hope you’re healing well. Then getting close while you were sick is a major red flag. Men are statistically more likely to leave and/or cheat on their wives when they’re sick. You do not deserve a man who uses your illness to cozy up to another woman and then start begging her to come to him while he is drunk. He is for the streets and I hope you realize you deserve so much better.

OP responded:

Thank you. It's been a very rough road. He said during the confrontation that she was a friend to me because she kept in touch with him through out ny treatment....(tiny violin playing). I've never met the woman. This just all feels so wrong. I'm heart broken.

First of all, thank you to everyone for all of the support. It has been a rough 24 hours. I did not think this would blow up the way it did.

Unfortunately, this is very real. And even more upsetting this is not the first incident that has made me wonder. Back when I was in recovery after treatment, I was finally able to be intimate with him. I was not in remission yet, but my doctor gave me the go ahead. I wanted to, it's very important to me in a relationship. Whenever I would initiate, he would push it off. Say, hey, let's try again next week, etc. After a long discussion, he asked to sleep with other people.

I was shell shocked, and I decided to move past it. But now, seeing these messages, I know that was not random. The fact that during the confrontation he asked for a second chance, stating he'd be more faithful and more loyal is enough.

Cancer drastically changes your view of yourself. For so long, I thought I was just lucky to have someone who stood by me. I now know that is the bare minimum.

Currently, I am at my parents, taking some time away. It's over. When I get back I will be ending it.

I will post again to let everyone know how it goes. Thank you reddit ♥️