'Caught my fiancé messaging a married woman during his bachelor party.' UPDATED 2X

"Fiancé caught messaging a married woman during his bachelor party."

I need advice. My F26 fiancé M27 and I are getting married this May. He had his bachelor party over the weekend. Well, last night I was doing his eyebrows and be fell asleep. He was snoring something hilarious, but I didn't have my phone to take a video. So I picked up his phone. While taking the video, a message popped up.

I wish I was joking. From a married woman with kids he used to work with. The text read, "so glad to have been apart of your bachelor party ♥️." I was confused, because it was an all guys event in the middle of the woods. I admit, curiosity got the better of me and I opened it. My mistake, but I genuinely didn't think I would find what I did.