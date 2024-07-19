'I'm getting married in two weeks and just found out my daughter isn't mine.' UPDATED

"I (M24) found out my daughter isn't mine and I'm soon to wed my fiancee (25F)."

About a month ago an old friend of my fiance came and told me my daughter might not be mine (1yr). She told me Sarah(fiance, fake name) confessed to her shortly after finding out she was pregnant that it might not be mine because at the time she had been sleeping with one other guy. Now that we are going to get married soon, she just couldn't keep this to herself and felt the need to tell me.

Well I obviously didn't take the news well, because everything she said contradicted the person I knew for 5 years, faithful, honest and loving. However, that doubt didn't go away and I ended up going through with a paternity test. I'm not her father, as you can imagine has broken my heart, I'm still coming to terms to the news.