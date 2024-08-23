'My friend is planning to get a GF just so he can cheat as an "experiment." UPDATED + FRIEND FINDS POST

"My friend is planning to cheat on his future partner to see if he feels guilt over cheating. What should I do?"

My friend (18M) has recently announced to our friend group that he is planning on entering a relationship with a co-worker (18F) and plans to cheat as soon as possible. The only reason he wants to do this "experiment" is to see if he can feel guilt over cheating. He's been acting on this plan for months to form a deep connection with her beforehand to "deepen the blow."

Doing so, he discovered her current mental instability and her recent acts of self-harm. We expressed we didn't support him and asked him what will happen when she finds out. He doesn't care if he gets caught or any of the consequences that may happen to his mentally unstable co-worker if he does get caught.