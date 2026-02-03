'Found out my GF is deleting texts with her acro-yoga partner. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

I’ll try to keep this short, even though it’s a long story. Her (21f) and I (22m) have been together since high school and we have never been with anyone else. Her and I were always very close, we really had no other friends.
All of the sudden a few months ago she became very social. She started making lots of friends at her CrossFit gym and got close with Adam (45m). Her and him became partners for a competition together which required extensive training—sometimes going into the night—and they also became acro-yoga partners (intimate couple-yoga).
I was never okay with this, and I unfortunately was too nervous to speak up about it. Over time I hinted at how I truly felt but didn’t tell her that it was not okay with me until a couple months of this happening. Throughout this time, she and him became very close and texted nearly every day, mostly friendly stuff. I might say he was “testing the waters” with some flirtatious stuff but I also could just be paranoid.
Eventually I manned up and told her I wasn’t okay with her being this close to this guy. I told her she can be friends, but I don’t want them texting like this or doing acro-yoga together. She agreed to stop both, but not too much later I found out she was still texting him but deleting messages so I wouldn’t see them.
She stopped talking to him after I discovered this until she decided to attend his going away party as he was moving away. Luckily, he’s gone but if he wasn’t I imagine they would still be hanging out.
Now to me, this is screaming emotional affair. They did talk about relationship issues at times but the fact that she is so connected to this guy that she can’t stop and hides it from me crosses the line. It’s been about 2 months and we have been very distant (I’ve been away) and we’ve been sitting with this.
She begs me every day to come back, saying she wants to start over and now she sees what she did wrong. The thought of losing her hurts so badly, but I feel like I would have no self respect if I stayed. Am I overreacting about her deleting these texts? Is this worth losing a 5 year relationship over?
edit: Thank you all for the advice. I’m going to try to end it when I get back to town in a couple of days. I’m terrified that I get sucked back in, but I will try not to.
man-w1th-no-name said:
she is definitley effing/flirting around.
CrazyLeadership5397 said:
It’s time to move on. She’s probably been banging him too. She chose to disrespect you by getting close to him. You are justified in ending the relationship.
Slow-Boysenberry2399 said:
nor, please go out and open up your world. only being with the same person since high school and not having any other friends is really sad. live your life!
LeadingButterscotch5 said:
1) INTIMATE COUPLE yoga is not something you do with just a pal. The clue is in the name, twice. 2)You don't delete things unless you have nothing to hide.
Better to learn this lesson now even though it's five years than sweep it under the carpet and remain in this state where there is no trust and no loyalty.
She's lied to you and the only reason she's not seeing him is because he moved away. I mean how do you know they haven't already hooked up? How do you trust anything she tells you? This isn't the life you want.
She told me I could go through her phone yesterday as there was nothing else she was hiding. I did, and I found a text to her sister in which she said: “I kissed Adam at his going away party”, and shortly after “Well, he kissed me.”
This kiss happened 2-3 weeks ago. Throughout these 2-3 weeks she has repeatedly reassured me that nothing happened, even kissing when I asked specifically. She said he ran down as she was leaving to say bye and kissed her. She said that she pushed him off and he instantly left, but I don’t know if I can believe that. She said the kiss lasted for one second.
I hate myself because somehow I still feel bad for breaking up with her over this. She didn’t kiss him, he kissed her. She was just naive to his flirtatious behaviors that I warned her about repeatedly. Why should I punish her for what he did?
But at the same time, I don’t think I can ever look at her in the same way again. I don’t 100% believe the story she told me and although I’m mostly certain they didn’t hook up (though I was mostly certain they didn’t kiss too) I feel there was a bit more behind that kiss for her than she describes.
She is begging me to try again. We have been together for 5 years (high-school sweethearts) and have never been with anyone else. I have had 0 friends over the past 5 years—only her. I wish I had a bit more self respect to just end it. I cannot imagine a life without her.
Side question: I’m considering reaching out to her AP to let him know how much of a piece of crap he is, is this a bad call? He knew she was in a relationship.
platano80 said:
They did more than kiss she is trickle truthing you. Just move on, there are other people in the world.
OP responded:
That is my #1 fear. Thank you.
mytranceformation said:
...tom brady, is that you?
In all seriousness, no, you shouldn't reach out to the yoga partner. The one who violated your trust and lied to you is your partner. Reaching out to him will not solve anything.
It is a red flag that you do not have any other friends other than her. Mistakes happen, sure, but she chose to lie to you about it for weeks. Do you really think you deserve that?
OP responded:
I’m a very social person but I really don’t like getting close to people. Not sure why I am this way, but yes I do know it is a red flag. I just want to kill this guy. He is an old-man preying on a 21 year old. It’s not gonna happen as he has since moved halfway across the world. I’m just horribly angry.