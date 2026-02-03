'Found out my GF is deleting texts with her acro-yoga partner. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

Slow-Boysenberry2399 said:

nor, please go out and open up your world. only being with the same person since high school and not having any other friends is really sad. live your life!

LeadingButterscotch5 said:

1) INTIMATE COUPLE yoga is not something you do with just a pal. The clue is in the name, twice. 2)You don't delete things unless you have nothing to hide.

Better to learn this lesson now even though it's five years than sweep it under the carpet and remain in this state where there is no trust and no loyalty.