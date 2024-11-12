'I suspect my GF might have an inappropriate relationship with her therapist.' UPDATED

My gf (25f) and I (28m) have been together for 3 years. She started therapy 3 months ago due to her mental health getting pretty bad. Therapy seems like it’s working for her so I’ve always been supportive of it. She’s been happier, more positive and a lot less anxious. I don’t know much about her therapy except she found him through a recommendation and her sessions have been online.

A couple days ago, I was using her phone and she got messages from a name I didn’t recognise. The messages were pretty innocent (how are you, asking about her work day, if she ate yet). I asked her who it was and she said it was her therapist. I was curious and looked up his name and was honestly surprised at his photo. He didn’t fit my perception of a therapist, and to be honest he’s exactly her type.