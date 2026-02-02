'Husband all of a sudden texted his high school crush and wants to meet her. We're happily married.'

Hear me out. Especially men. I want you to really really imagine the scenario and tell me if it can be just innocent thing not to worry about.
So we are together for almost a decade, most of it married. HAPPILY. We've grown so much together and built the perfect life and relationship for us. We trust each other and there are no icks or uncertainties between us when we talk to our opposite sex friends.
He had a very big crush on a girl from his high school for long 3 years. He eventually confessed then and received a rejection as the girl told him she doesn't feel the same and she most probably likes girls more(still no certainty). He continued to be friends with her after rejection and then after school they stopped talking.
ALL OF A SUDDEN, my husband wakes up today and says he saw her in his dream after 15 years and immediately wanted to find her on social media to see what is she doing with her life and what she has become. He finds her and texts her - just casual - hi, how are you, just was thinking about high school and wanted to search for schoolmates here, etc,etc. Then "let's meet and catch up sometimes this week."
And he tells me about this only several hours later in the car, when he is back from out of town. He says "don't freak out, here is the deal, I feel nothing about her now and I'm gonna meet her just to catch up - I want to know what you think about it."
I initially was shocked, then slowly was coming into terms with that when he says "you trust me right? I gave too much to build all this with you and I really value it to lose it because of something like this. So it's just a catch up meeting, and 1)IF I REALIZE I FEEL SOMETHING, I WILL IMMEDIATELY STOP ANY COMMUNICATION AFTER THAT.
On the other hand, 2) IF I REALIZE SHE IS A GREAT PERSON, AND I DON't FEEL ANYTHING ABOUT HER, I MAY STAY FRIENDS WITH HER BECAUSE I ALSO WANT A NEW PERSON TO TALK TO, LIKE YOU HAVE ALL THESE GUYS YOU TALK TO."
Just to mention - every guy I generally talk to(not daily basis) is either his friend, my married coworkers or just old friends from former job or college who I NEVER HAD CRUSH ON OR HAD BEEN PURSUED BY.
I eventually told him that it's okay to meet once and as I know her(I got acquainted with her 15 years ago, she's a sweet girl) and she knows me, he can tell that we are happily married so that there's no possibility that the girl thinks it's a date or smth. BUT AS i went to sleep, I started analyze and overthink everything.
I realized I would think a hundred times before writing to my former crush, let alone ask him to meet me. I realized I would be okay if it was ANY OTHER GIRL, including ones that had crush on HIM, but not a person that he was in love with for a long 3 years and was telling me about with sparkles in his eyes when we were young and just friends.
I couldn't sleep whole night, imagining ALL THAT COULD GO WRONG FROM THAT ONE MEETUP and breanching realities. My afterthought that stayed was "WHY WOULD HE WANNA STIR THINGS UP WHEN THEY ARE THE MOST QUIET, EVEN IF HE DOESN't have any feelings now". It's possible that the spark is reignited right? WHY?
I told him my thoughts in the morning after a completely sleepless night, HE GOT IMMEDIATELY SO MAD, only for that I could not sleep because of such a tiny irrelevant matter, that I sacrifice my health for things that didn't happen yet and wouldn't happen.
He started yelling that I don't trust him, and that my overthinking is a big problem and I should not decide who he wants to meet and text. I said I should when it affects me and relationship, he said that if so, he will from now on refuse to let me meet any of my guy friends to show me how controlling my behavior feels.
On my remark that I HAD NOT BEEN IN DEEP LOVE FOR 3 years with ANY of them, he said "jesus, it was 15 years agooooo!!!"
Anyway, we had a big fight with tears and all, his last remark was "you became the woman I was happy you weren't(in terms of sick jealousy)". That hurt deeply. And added "this topic is closed, I won't text her anymore and not meet her, as you wish."
The thing is, if not for such things like telling me about his plans to stay connected with her, refusing to show me what they texted initally(and later showed) and even changing his 5 year old cringy username to a normal thing before writing her to "make an impression," I would agree with the meetup and not have a second thought about it until later.
But he behaved like an excited 15 year old with those actions. But I also think I really overdid my imagination.
Men, is it possible that this is an innocent thing and he is right? Is it possible that this will not lead to anything worse? If I set clear boundaries vs if I let him be - what could be the outcome? It surely feels like midlife crisis - like he wants to check if she will want him now - as he got better, fitter and good looking. Idk, I'm confused. Help me.
JanetInSpain said:
Somehow I don't think "WE" are happily married. I think YOU are happily married and he is not.
Outside-Yak217 said:
I would not be okay with it especially with this comment “ 1)IF I REALIZE I FEEL SOMETHING, I WILL IMMEDIATELY STOP ANY COMMUNICATION AFTER THAT.”
Wtf is wrong with him???
Arboretum7 said:
He’s meeting up because he’s trying to make a friend??! When I think of all of the people I could potentially put in an effort to make friends with, my unrequited crush from high school who I haven’t been in contact with for years is a truly wild choice. The fact that’s he’s trying to make you the bad guy for bringing up valid concerns is really concerning.
OP responded:
THIS. YES.
Objective_Thanks_762 said:
There's really zero reason for a married man to contact a 3 year HS crush because of a dream. Zero!
Prometheus_001 said:
He didn't do this all of a sudden. He's been thinking about it and realized he couldn't really meet up with her without you finding out. He's not happy or bored in the relationship and is trying to put himself in a situation where something could happen.
CooCooMachoo said:
You had a sleepless night and he thought the best way to care for you and your feelings was to yell at you? Dunno girl. You may be happily married but is he? He's playing with fire. That's all I'm going to say about that. Just as an aside, I don't think he trusts himself. And therein lies the problem.
OP responded:
My first hurt was about your first sentence:(
RollingKatamari said:
Have you actually seen the messages to this girl?
Have you looked her up yourself? Is she in a relationship, engaged, married? To a man or woman?
I think you should absolutely tag along with your husband to this meet up. You know her as well, right? Well, why can't you catch up with her? Your husband is being suspicious af. All this deflecting and protesting and getting angry, making you the one who's jealous and you the wicked nag of a wife who's the one in the way of him making a friend.
Please look up DARVO and please look into his social media and his messages.
I do not believe for one second he had a dream and all of a sudden he wants to turn his life upside down....does he think you're stupid?
And OP responded:
Yes I've seen it, very light and casual. Barely 5-6 pages on a phone screen. It was that first and only interaction. She doesn't have anything in socials that would indicate any relationship. So I assume she's single. And he assumes too, I think. He said he won't go and will not communicate with her.
Yes, suspicious. I think because even he does not understand what he wants and why he wants it. And he somehow feels it in his conscience that it's not right and it makes him angry and in pursuit of applying darvo. That's my thought as of now.