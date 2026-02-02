"Husband all of a sudden texted his high school crush and wants to meet her. We're happily married. What is this? 30F 30M"

Hear me out. Especially men. I want you to really really imagine the scenario and tell me if it can be just innocent thing not to worry about.

So we are together for almost a decade, most of it married. HAPPILY. We've grown so much together and built the perfect life and relationship for us. We trust each other and there are no icks or uncertainties between us when we talk to our opposite sex friends.

He had a very big crush on a girl from his high school for long 3 years. He eventually confessed then and received a rejection as the girl told him she doesn't feel the same and she most probably likes girls more(still no certainty). He continued to be friends with her after rejection and then after school they stopped talking.