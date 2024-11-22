'I found out my husband is cheating on me with our kids' godmother.' + UPDATE A YEAR LATER

I cleared my throat and had said to him that he should tell her husband - there is no point hiding it anymore. I told him that all his stuff was in the garage and he can find somewhere else to stay. I let him know that I have spoken to a family lawyer and I told him that when I feel ready and only when I feel ready will we see each other again and talk about the future arrangement with the kids.

I said any further communication can be done through my sister in law or my brother. I said, he is allowed to see the kids but only at their place. I am of course wanting full custody of the children because it hurts too much to give him anything at this point.