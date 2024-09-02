Woman discovers her husband is cheating on her with her sister, and then he disappears. UPDATED 3X

My partner left with things in a bag and presumably went to his mother's and he's yet to make a return... My sister was quite distraught and I felt she was truly sorry but it doesn't make what happened go away. She left not long after and I collected my daughter.

It was a Christmas that didn't feel much like Christmas and spent it with my daughter alone. I cried a lot, ate a lot and decided to send my sister contact details for a therapist my therapist had recommended.

I want to give her the space we both need right now and following on from the suspected grooming going on from when she was younger with my partner (just assumptions at this point) its her chance to open up about it if that was the case.