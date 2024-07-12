'My husband drunkenly confessed he has feelings for my SIL and hates my brother.' UPDATED

"I [30F] just learned my husband [31M] has feelings for my SIL [29F] and hates my brother [32M]."

Sorry if this ends up being a mess. I really need some advice. My SIL: Kate. My brother/Kate's husband: Charlie. My husband: Jack

I've been married to Jack for 4 years and we've been together since HS. Our marriage is pretty great.. we have our ups and downs, but we're usually able to work through it and talk about our feelings like adults. We were just starting to discuss having children before this came up.. now things are a mess and I don't know what to do.