'I'm breaking up with my BF for asking if I'd raise his "hypothetical" affair child.' UPDATED 2X

First of all thank you to everyone who sent me their supportive words, it really meant a lot and helped me as well! Like I said in my original post I broke up with him. After that I blocked him and his friends so he tried reaching out to my friends and he also came by my place 3 times and tried to get me to listen to him. I didn't open the door and just ignored him.

After the 3rd time my best friend and her bf asked me if I'd like to live with them for a while so maybe he'll stop bothering me. It worked! I also told my parents what happened and they were heartbroken since our families have been friends since before both of us were born and they considered him part of our family but they support and understand my decision 100%.