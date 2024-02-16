'Found out my BF is concealing his brother's affair. Should I end things and tell SIL?' UPDATED

"I broke up with my boyfriend because of his views on cheating"

This is a throwaway. I don't know what to feel. Me (25f) and my boyfriend (28m) have been together for 3 years now. We are have been living together for 2 years. I know his family. He has one brother, Sam (33m) who is married to Lisa (32f). They have one daughter who is 4 years old. He is very close to his brother which resulted in me being closer to his wife and kids too.

Sam sometimes comes to our place and plays video games with my bf. Oneday, when they were playing video Sam put his phone on charger in our guest room. I was there cleaning the windows when suddenly his phone buzzed. I went to look and there was a girl named "Office" texting him "I had a great time last night. Your tongue is magic." with some emojis. I was a little shocked.