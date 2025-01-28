'I accidentally called my wife by my co-worker's name and now she won't let me rehire her.' UPDATED

The best way to move forward and win your wife's trust back? Make sure she KNOWS that you understand the gravity of what this did and will continue to do to her. As a female, the thought of my husband being attracted to and thinking about someone else is actually more hurtful than if he cheated on me with a random stranger.

Because what's going on in your wife's mind right now, is that the way you used to feel about her is how you now feel about this co-worker, and you've decided to do the right thing and stick by your wife despite your desires.