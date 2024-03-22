'AITA for cheating on my unfaithful, absent ex-wife with her sister?' UPDATED 2X

You're probably wondering where her sister (30F) comes in. Well throughout all this, she was my rock, my family wouldn't have understood my pain. My wife's family always favored her, because her sister was the ‘mistake’ baby. I still loved her, but i didn't know she made her sisters life hell. My wife was barely home when she moved into the guest bedroom.

Now our kids barely saw their mum. Whenever they spoke to her she was either rude, cold or ignored them. When she came home she would get something to eat, drink and go to her room and stay there. So my wife's sister was there for our kids. She would be at the house a lot. She picked up my kids and did things with them. She was also home when my wife was home, but didnt care.