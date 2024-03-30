'I discovered my brother is cheating on his wife (my BFF) with my other friend.' UPDATED

mom was there but had some mental health issues that’d render her, lets just say unable to be fully attentive. Jim stepped up. He served as a parent for so much of my life. He practically raised me and my sister. If not for him being in my life, honestly I probably would’ve starved to death, or ended up on the streets. I don’t think I can just betray him like that.

On the other hand Pam is my best friend. We’ve been friends since we were 17. If my girlfriend had been cheating on me, and Pam knew, she’d tell me. She deserves to know what Jim is doing. But I’m just unsure if I can out Jim like this.

What should I do?