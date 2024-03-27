'I'm dating the guy who used to be married to my ex's affair partner.' UPDATED

For one year we will have minimum contact and if after a year we still feel the same we will go on a date. It's been a year now. I have been doing better than before. I went to therapy and sorted things out (mostly but there is room for improvement). Sam called me yesterday and asked me out on a date.

I don't know why I felt like a teenager. The last time I went on a date was 5 years ago with my ex-husband. I did ask him then to take me out or even asked him out on a date but he would make some excuses every time so I just gave up. I said "Yes" to Sam. I once thought that after a year he would realize that he had no true feelings for me but he does.