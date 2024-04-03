'Just found out my husband has a secret family when his other wife knocked on my door.' UPDATED

"I (F32) just found out that my husband(M36) has a full blown secret family because his 'other wife' (F29) just knocked on my door."

I thought that I had a pretty happy marriage with "Jonas". We have been together for over 11 years now and married for 9. We have twins (f8). Jonas works in a branch of business were he spents 3 months outside and 3 months at home. During this time he will visit us and we will visit him. It is I convinient but he earns really good. So good so that I needn't work if I didn't want to.

During all those years I have never suspected him if cheating. He was always "super honest" with me and would even tell me about attraction to other people he felt. So this comes all of the blue for me. Jonas is away on a business trip for the weekend. A woman knocked on my door. She introduces herself as "cherry". When I asked her what it was about she broke down crying.