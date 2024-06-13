'Just found out my late husband was cheating on me and his mistress is coming to the memorial.' UPDATED

Having to confirm I called his closest friend and asked about the trips. He just paused and then apologized before telling everything. Apparently he had a crush on her in middle school and awoke old feelings when she flirted with him at a reunion two years ago. It seems a lot of our friends, even his secretary knew about it and tried to convince him to stop..

I don’t even know how to function anymore. One part of me wants to mourn for my husband, I miss him so much. I want him next to me when I go to bed, I want back our fun drives to work in the morning and I miss his warm smile. But the other part of me feels so deceived and I want nothing else but to go kick and spit on his grave until I’m satisfied.