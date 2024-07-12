Man gets revenge on his mom's cheating BF by finding and contacting the other woman. UPDATED

My (F34) beautiful, loving mother (F65) has just had her heart broken into a million pieces. 14 years ago my father passed away, they were happily married 25 years and had a beautiful life together.
A few years after his passing my mom decided to try dating and quickly discovered the available pool of men in their 60s is not great, but eventually met a man who seemed perfect. Too perfect, actually. We’ll call him Dick. He was handsome, kind, had his own money, and he loved her. Well, at least he said he did.
They dated for 10 years. During this time Dick spent time with our family; going to weddings, funerals, vacations, basically all the life events for my mom’s family and my late father’s side of the family as well.
A few weeks ago Dick went to my mom’s house for dinner. He spent the night and let her make him breakfast in the morning. Then he dropped the bomb; he had been seeing someone else the entire time and he had decided it was finally time to choose one of them to settle down with and he chose the other woman.
He told her he never really loved her, he never planned on choosing her, and that everything she thought of their relationship was all in her head. She was gutted and I was furious. That’s my mom! You can’t do that to her!
After some research and help from her community of friends we found the other woman. They share the same first name, which I suppose made it easier for him to make sure he never mixed them up. We found her phone number and I decided to give her a call.
At first I came in hot because I was so angry but I quickly found out that she had no idea. In fact, they had been together even longer than he had been with my mom and he had been cheating on her with my mom. Thoughout this hours long phone call I learned that this man had been living a total double life. For over 10 years he perfectly executed 2 full time relationships a few miles away from each other.
This Dick bought a jewelry set of earrings and a matching necklace, gave one of them the earrings and the other the necklace for Valentine’s Day. He split holidays with them, claiming to be with family whenever he wasn’t with the other. He had separate friend groups he’d bring each of them around.
He intertwined himself with both families yet conveniently kept them both out of his real life. I suppose he finally felt too old to keep living this double life and he felt that since technically he had been with this other woman longer he should choose her.
But now, thanks to me, he has neither of them. It’s not enough though. I want to ruin him, but I’ll never know how to truly hurt someone so narcissistic. My mom and the other woman got in contact and have been spending time together discovering all the ways he lied to both of them, and trying to mend their broken hearts. I just want my mom to be happy. She didn’t deserve this.
1.) Red flags. In hindsight there were many. He wasn’t around very often, they only really saw each other a couple times a week, but he’s a member of a bunch of clubs and town activities so he always had good excuses for his absence.
He has a lot of friends, so when he’d travel with one of the women he’d tell the other he was traveling with friends. After the pain my mom went through losing my father, I don’t fault her for unintentionally looking past questionable behaviors.
2.) There are two reasons I called the other woman; one was that I wanted her to break up with him so he would be alone all because of his own shittiness. The second was that I truly believed she deserved to know that the man she’d been dating for 12 years was being unfaithful the entire time. As a woman I would want to know, and I know she is grateful that I told her.
3.) Revenge. I know I won’t get any besides the part I played in his breakup with the other woman. I know it would be unhealthy to desire more revenge, but at the time of writing this my mom was still deeply hurting and had begun going through the “anger” phase of her grief where she wanted him to hurt as badly as her,
and being my mom’s advocate is very important to me so I would do anything (legal) that she wanted me to in order to make her feel better. She is now less focused on hurting him and more focused on healing herself.
4.) I am in fact doing all the things I can do to help her heal. I’ve flown myself and my 3 year old across the country to spend the month helping her through this. I encourage healthy coping mechanisms including therapy and finding other things to give her joy. I am not helping her wallow in misery or fueling her anger in any way, shape, or form.
5.) Thank you for the kind words. Dick is the worst and will most likely continue to be as long as he lives. No promises that if I bump into him while I’m in town I won’t spit in his face and tell him he’s disgusting. (I wouldn’t literally spit in his face because that’s so gross and I’m not sure my aim would be great, but throwing a martini is appealing).
Deathbot-420 said:
This could totally be a movie !
GeekGirl711 said:
I’m spiteful, I would continue to keep track of this guy and tell every women the story and to be ‘careful’.
OP responded:
He has since said, “I’m a terrible man and I will never put myself on another woman as long as I live”, but I’m not sure my eyes are capable of rolling enough to allow that sentence to truly be a part of this universe.
nedrawevot said:
You're so kind to your mom. She must be a lovely person to raise such a compassionate kid. I'm sorry Dick ruined it for everyone. Hope you find a way to make him spend his remaining years in misery.
sydjax said:
The best way to hurt a narcissist is the simply ignore them. Since his spot has been blown up, he’s gonna be contacting them for sure. He may even contact you. Have everyone block him on everything and never respond or engage with him again. They feed off any energy—positive or negative. Let him starve.
Final_Technology104 said:
Wow! It appears at Dick’s old age, he was definitely shopping around for as my mom would say, “A Nurse with a Purse”. It’s pretty common for older Men.
OP responded:
Shockingly he always split the bill with her. I’m wondering if he recently found out he was sick and knew he couldn’t pull off bringing two different women to doctor’s appointments.
pgsmom said:
Yes! I’m glad you stood up for your mom and in the process also enlightened the other woman! I’m glad he has neither one now. He doesn’t deserve it. He sounds like a garbage human. I hope your mom and this other woman form a friendship and get through this together! Kudos to you for how you handled everything. 🫶
OP responded:
I am totally team “new best friends”. She’s unsure they could bond over anything but a shitty man, but it looks like they’ll try! I’m in town visiting her now and trying to facilitate a meetup between the two women and myself and her daughter.