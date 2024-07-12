Man gets revenge on his mom's cheating BF by finding and contacting the other woman. UPDATED

This Dick bought a jewelry set of earrings and a matching necklace, gave one of them the earrings and the other the necklace for Valentine’s Day. He split holidays with them, claiming to be with family whenever he wasn’t with the other. He had separate friend groups he’d bring each of them around.

He intertwined himself with both families yet conveniently kept them both out of his real life. I suppose he finally felt too old to keep living this double life and he felt that since technically he had been with this other woman longer he should choose her.