Man fears his affair partner's husband will tell his wife. UPDATE: Things take an unexpected turn.

Any suggestions on how to confess? How do you start? W What do i tell my daughters? I have already made an appointment with a therapist. What else can I do? Wish me luck!

Lady_Godiva73 said:

For someone who claims they love their wife and cant imagine life without her, I can understand a fling... but 6 years?!?!? That's premeditated. That's not a mistake that just happened. She will be crushed. Good luck to you!!!

[deleted] said:

1.) Don't confess. You don't know for sure she's going to find out.

2.) It hurts my heart in the worst way to see you say that you were with your AP for 6 years and in the same breath say "This was so not worth it." Jfc.