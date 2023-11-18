Man suspects his wife is cheating with his co-worker so he hides a tracker in her car. UPDATED

A few weeks after his original post, he shared this whopper of an update:

First off I like to thank all of you guys for the support and advice I really help me. Quick recap so my wife been hanging out with my coworker Andrew without telling me and when I found out she basically started getting distant from me so I suspected that she’s been cheating on me with him.

When I started to suspect it my friend gave me his Airdrop and I hid it in my wife’s car and followed her. She told me that she was going to see a friend but I didn’t believe so I followed her in my friends car to make sure she couldn’t spot me and after a 20 minute drive she drove up to a hotel. I’m not gonna lie I felt sick and my heart kept pounding.