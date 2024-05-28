'My mom is demanding I mend my relationship with my ex-BFF who my ex-BF got pregnant.' UPDATED 3X

As for Kyle and Ashley. I've received some calls from Kyle's mom as I mentioned in my original post. I blocked her and no other calls have been received from anyone. I really don't know what they are doing or where they are. I've had no contact with them.

The only thing that really happened is that… in August when everything went downhill my BIL (Kyle's brother) brought me a letter apparently written by Ashley. I've not opened it and I really don't know if I want to. I feel like I've moved on from them, but on the other hand, I'm curious as to what she has to say after so many years. However, that in itself could bring back bad emotions.

I'm doing okay now, with my babies and Dean, who is a real trooper in all of this. I'm trying to focus on my family, and I really hope that this is all behind me.

To all of you… thank you, again. If anything, else happens I'll try to update sooner.