'My BF flirted with someone else in front of me but he says it's okay because he’s a 'wingman.'" UPDATED

He asked me what was wrong and admittedly I got a bit petty and said “maybe I should hit on a hot guy here in front of you and see how you feel”. He got upset at that and shut down.

Our mutual friend tried to diffuse the situation by saying that my bf didn’t mean to hurt me and. Was only trying to help wingman. I wasn’t buying it. My bf soon ordered an Uber and we rode home. Our mutual friend went his separate way so then it was just me and bf. He got me a water out of the fridge but I didn’t say anything.