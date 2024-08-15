'My BFF is having an affair with a married man. I broke her trust by telling his wife.' UPDATED

"I (30F) Told a Woman (30sF) About Her Cheating Husband (30sM), Breaking My BFF's (30F) Trust."

I 30F have become very close friends with two girls B (29F) and C (30F) over the past year. We hang out a lot and we call each other sisters. Their friendship is super important to me, but I worry I may have ruined it. C works at a library with this guy D (30sM). They were flirting for 2 months before D confessed that he's actually married and cannot be with C in any way.

This, of course, made C super sad so we (B and I) comforted her when she told us this deep and emotional secret. Apparently, D saw C was sad at work and he apologized that he was the reason for her pain and said he just wanted to see her smile again and met her at a bar to "clear the air" about their situation.