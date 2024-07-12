'My fiancé wants to try an open relationship before we get married.' UPDATED

He cried throughout the whole conversation and he kept reassuring me that I wasn't the problem, he just wanted to "experience" other people since he never really was able to. He said if I agreed to an open relationship there would be lots of rules in place and it would all be very safe.

I feel like our relationship is ruined. I'm obviously not okay with an open relationship. He said I could see other people too but I don't want to. I only have eyes for him. I only want him. I only love him. He kept saying I have every right to say no and he would understand and he would never make me to something I didn't want to do.