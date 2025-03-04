'I found out my fiancée cheated during her girls trip in Mexico. But was it my fault?' + UPDATE

Later in the evening, I noticed she had stopped sharing her location with me on snapchat and didn't send me the typical good night message to our child and I. I assumed she was just upset with me.

The next day something just seemed off and I had a really bad feeling about it, so I logged into one of her social media accounts on her MacBook and found messages between her and a friend about how she had got drunk and cheated last night. I won't get into the details on exactly what she did, but she did sleep with him to say the least.

After I found those messages, I immediately messaged her and told her she should change that social media password before I read more of that conversation. Once she read the message, she immediately changed her password and deleted that conversation thread.