'My friend catfished my wife as a 'loyalty test' without my knowledge. She failed.' UPDATED

Been with my wife ten years, married for six. I thought we were really happy. She’s got a kid from a previous relationship, dad not in the picture, I have taken on the role. We both work, me full time her part time, we live a good life, holiday abroad every few months, no real financial worries, both in pretty good shape and plenty of love and affection between us. I thought we’d be together forever.
On to my friend. His wife left him in horrific circumstances last year. He came home one day to find her gone with their two year old. She’s left him for a dealer she met on Instagram who ended up hurting them both and it’s a massive legal issue that’s destroyed him.
Since then he’s become very anti women despite having a great family full of women. He’s constantly telling us all how all women are the same etc. Well last week he sent me a load of screenshots, must’ve been over 100 of them. Going back to November last year and finishing on January 15th.
He got another phone and started messaging my wife pretending to be a man from a couple of hours away who got the wrong number. Within a week he was getting NSFW pics from her, texting etc, by Christmas she was telling him she was telling him she loves him and the final one was a photo of her walking in to a hotel to meet “him” and then angry messages from her asking where he was.
I went round to his house and was distraught. He told me he’d done this to another six friends of ours. Only my wife failed. He had the phone with him and as I was there she messaged him asking where he’d gone and saying how much she misses him. He shown me that she’d been sending stuff like that the past week with no response.
I left there without really saying anything and went home and once me and wife were alone I confronted her with the evidence I have. She started crying and saying she doesn’t know why she did it and it just started off as a bit of fun at work and then she got carried away. She said she feels like she loves us both and doesn’t want to lose me.
I didn’t know what to do so just left and went to a hotel. I’m still here now and unsure of what my next step should be. I want to cut them both off but i will miss my step daughter so much and my friends are saying I can’t be mad at my friend as he did me a favor.
TLDR: friend catfished my wife and she fell for it.
No-Doubt9679 said:
Well that’s a sh!t thing that your friend did but it’s more concerning that your wife fell for it. She was going to sleep with this stranger. And to top it off she is the only one that fell for it out of the other wives. I will leave it at that.
I would love to be a fly on the wall when she finds out your friend catfished her.
OP responded:
I think I could get past it if it was just texting but I can’t get past the going to meet him.
MrsSEM84 said:
Divorce the cheating wife. And drop the woman hating friend before dating again, or he’ll do this to you over and over.
No-Marzipan-4441 said:
This is not your friend. This is not your wife. Super simple, avoid both of them.
And _lucid_dreams said:
I just can’t stop thinking about the level of effort your friend went through to do this. He got another phone, this whole scheme, for months, to try to get pics of his friends wives, manipulate her, like how sick? As for your wife, I think a divorce is justified. Trust is broken.
Unfortunately this will hurt your stepdaughter .. you can maintain a relationship with her but who knows what her mother will tell her about the reason for divorce. You will likely lose her too. I’m so sorry. 😢 your friend is garbage and I would cut him off first
I want to thank everyone who commented on my last post. There was so many I couldn’t reply to them all. I’ll address a couple of things from my first post. A lot of people said my wife did nothing wrong. She went to a hotel to meet another man. There are photos of her at the hotel waiting.
She messaged saying she was there and “I purposely haven’t slept with him (meaning me) for ages so when I get my hands on you I’ll be ripping your clothes off and my own” then messages of her asking where he is and even a week later when he stopped replying saying she misses him and pictures of herself saying how much she still wants him.
A few people said my friend wasn’t catfishing her and he was sending photos of himself and she knew. My friend is white and dumpy. The pictures were of a black adult film star stolen from his Twitter.
Now on to the update. First and most importantly I met my step daughter yesterday. We met at a park and when we saw each other we both started crying and just hugged for five minutes. Every memory of her from when I first met her went through my head and I didn’t want to let her go for fear of never hugging her again. We sat on a park bench and the first thing she asked is what happened.
She’s 15 and I didn’t see a reason to lie. I said her mum got catfished and she fell for it and has been having an online affair for a few months and told another man she loved him. I left out the pics and hotel bit.
My step daughter said her mum had told her that all she had done was message an old friend and I got jealous but she said she knew I wasn’t like that and her aunt (wife’s sister) had told her that her mum had cheated and I had done nothing wrong. I told her I have 100s of screenshots but I won’t show them her.
She begged to see one so she could know. I tried to find an appropriate one and showed her one where her mum said “I love you more after ten weeks than I do him after ten years”. My stepdaughter was as horrified as I was and just said “oh my god”.
After that we sat and talked for a couple of hours about everything. She said she still wants me as a part of her life and when I get my own place she’ll be over all the time. She said I’m still her dad and always will be even after I told her I plan to divorce her mum. She said her aunty and her grandma both encouraged her to stay in touch with me because she told them she was scared I didn’t want her anymore.
I said nothing could be further from the truth. I gave her a lift back home and we’ve been texting non stop since sending stupid videos to each other and she said her grandma said we can use her kitchen to bake together again so we are doing that later today.
As for my wife and my friend. I’ve told my wife I want a divorce which caused a barrage of texts and phone calls I ignored. I’ve told my friend I want low contact with him but I did ask why he didn’t stop once he got pics and he said “because you don’t get jealous and I thought you’d probably just find it funny” which is probably true.
If she told me a wrong number was texting I probably would say flirt with it for a laugh lol. I do get peoples point though when they say I shouldn’t be mad at him because if it wasn’t him it would have been someone else but he did target her insecurities. He knew she was insecure about her height and said “first time I finally meet an Amazonian woman at a bar and we have a good time she gives me a false number”
and he knows she struggles with having an athletic build and he mentioned his ideal woman would be tall and strong built and how he doesn’t get the trend for short women with big boobs and bums. But at the same time she’s a detective for the police force and should have recognized she was being played. Sorry it’s not an exciting update.