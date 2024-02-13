'My long-term GF doesn’t know I know she's cheating, but she’s about to.' UPDATED

"My girlfriend of three years doesn’t know I know shes cheating but she’s about to."

I (21 F) have been dating my girlfriend (22 F) for three years. I grew up in a really small town so finding other women who liked women wasn’t easy. We met at my college orientation because she was one of the group leaders showing us around. I saw her more and more as the weeks passed because we ate at similar times and we eventually became friends.

She always assumed I was straight because I have a very feminine style (I’m sure others can relate to this misconception) but being friends didn’t last very long when we found out we both liked women. The last three years have been great or at least I thought they were. About two months ago she started getting really cagey around her phone which was a red flag to me.