Woman shocked when husband asks for divorce seemingly out of the blue: 'I WAS FLOORED.' UPDATED

I let out two short terse breaths, as though to prepare for the onslaught, and then I felt myself fall to pieces. It all came flooding through at once and I had no choice but to let it. But now, unlike before, there was no one there to care. I don't think I have ever felt so alone. This house was not a home, this life was not my own.

The following days and weeks didn't matter. As I begun my rollercoaster of emotion as anyone who has experienced my side of infidelity knows all too well, I considered everything from soft and peaceful reconciliation to all out custody battles, and shit-slinging. I had revenge fantasies on my way to work. I had thoughts of void on my way home from work.