'Last night my husband cheated on me in our bedroom while I was in the next room.' UPDATED

He does not even contribute to the household anymore. I have had to go to a food bank because all there is in the fridge is alcohol and I don't get paid much. He orders takeaways for himself and he at least sometimes shares with the kids. Last night he came home with his mistress after I had put the kids to bed.

I no longer sleep in our bedroom so I sleep in the kids' room. I don't know if he thought I was asleep or if he simply does not care. I never came out of the room until I heard them leave early in the morning. He knows very well that he is my only family and that's what hurts the most. I can't even have a conversation with him because he is constantly drunk or tipsy.