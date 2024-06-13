'My husband cheated on me. Do you think it's a one time thing?' UPDATED

I reached out to J, she had no idea and we became best friends from there has helped me through so much. I was really struggling with the divorce and she gave me a place to stay, she cheered me up and showed me who I am outside of my husband.

But recently my husband showed up to the apartment begging for me to take him back. It was so scary. He looked horrible, he was crying and telling me he didn't know what to do without me. He told me that his mother was sick and she was getting worse. He ended up convincing me to go on one date with him but then I felt like I was leading him on so I kept hanging out with him.