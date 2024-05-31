'My husband has been talking to an old female friend. He doesn't know I read their DM's.' UPDATED

"My husband is talking to some girl he knew from high school and he doesn't know I read their DM's."

They have been sending really cringe and stupid Instagram reels to each other for a while and he has kept it mostly appropriate until recently when she started trying to turn the conversation x-rated which he just awkwardly ignored and changed the subject to her kids. -- i can't even be proud of him because she started talking about his body and he took the bait.

He took a shirtless pic of himself that same day but didn't send it.. shockingly enough. But just the thought that he wanted to is enough for me to feel less love for him. --- the conversation continues from there and he starts talking about our marriage issues and how disappointed he is in our couples therapy that he forced us into.