'My husband ruined our lives by asking me to double up his lunch serving for work.' UPDATED 3X

How are you going without food if you both work and own your own home?

"He makes below minimum wage due to undocumentation, I work part time minimum wage because I can’t be away from the baby due to breastfeeding. He also sends money to provide for his parents and younger siblings"

Why did putting more food in his lunch cause budgeting issues?

"Yes, I was budgeting in order to be able to save money for the lawyer expenses but now that I look back it was basically him paying bills and pocketing the left over for gym and supplements plus tools/paints and whatever while my paycheck was going to groceries, his family in Mexico and diapers. And yes, I feel really stupid, naive and blind"

What would get you more child support- him getting a green card and permanent job here or not? Basically when should you divorce?