'My husband has been spending time with his female coworker outside of work.' UPDATED

Nyctanolis said:

The way he started this to clearly blur a boundary and get you to be on board with what he's up to is straight up wrong. You know this isn't right, you just don't know how far it's gone. You have a very uncomfortable conversation to have with him and a very difficult decision to make afterward, if I had to guess. He needs to admit this isn't ok and cut her out. Something tells me he won't be willing to do that.