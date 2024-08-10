'My GF cheated and our baby isn't mine. My mom knew and didn't tell me.' + UPDATE

Crazy part is I definitely felt a lot lighter after that conversation with her. Took me a couple days to process and accept it. My dad at least is there for me, he was there to hold me when I broke down from everything . As far as the situation with my ex and refusing to go after the real father. Well that was a total sh!t show.

It took a lot to convince her to do this for me. Asking her if breaking me mentally and emotionally wasn’t enough for her, since she was gonna fight having me on the birth certificate when I just wanted to completely be free from them. Finally a couple days ago she told me who it is and she promises she’ll cooperate with removing me from the baby’s birth certificate.