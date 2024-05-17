'I discovered my stepmom was my dad's affair partner and her kids are my half-siblings.' UPDATED 3X

Edit:

I wanna thank everyone for their input on my situation. I have come to the conclusion that i should talk with N and D, i will send them a message so that we can meet in person and talk about it. I will also try to meet my younger siblings because i have not seen them since last week, just talked to them over the phone, and i missed them.

About my parents i do not know what i will do, i need to talk to them so that i can get atleast some cloesure but i don't know if i will be able to do it.

Before anything i would like to thank everyone who commented on my last post.

I have seen common questions being asked i i'll reply to them:

-"Did your mom really had fertility issues?"-Yes, her family has told me many times she got really afected by it and that my birth was a got her over the moon.

-"Did the twins knew?"-i did not knew if they knew thats i talked to them.

Now onto the update;

After i made my post i made a group chat with the twins and texted them and we decided to met

My GF wanted to come with me but i told her i would rather go alone. When i arrived they were already there, they asked started to try to make small talk i just asked them if they knew, they started to tear up and told me that they always knew my dad but only knew that they were his daughters when they were 16 because our parents told them, they initially wanted to tell me but my dad and stepmom pressed them not to saying that if they told me it would destroy our family. I asked how were things at home, they told me that G and L started to be rude to them and to our parents while S was asking about me.

They asked me if i could forgive them, i told them that i still love them but i just need time they told me they understood. I said i was sorry and that i shouldn't blame them for our dad's mistakes, they told me they should have told me earlier, we hugged and cried together. We said our goodbyes and then i went home, my gf asked me how i was and i just broke down, she held me tight and told me to not hold on and that she was there for me, words cannot discrive how much i love this woman she has been my rock though out all of this.

I talked with my younger siblings this morning and we met at park. I hugged them really tight especialy S, i'm super atached to her and i am really protective of her i tried to explain to her, in a todler friendly way, that i was mad at our parets because they did a "bad thing" and not at her, she asked if i was ever going back home, i told her i didn't knew but i still loved her. I talked to my brothers to see how they were holding on,G and L told me they had been having a hard time because they never tough our parents could do something so horrible, they told me they missed me but understood why i had to leave.

We spent the morning together and after luch they went back home.

I haven't talk to my parents yet and i plan to call my maternal grandparents tonight to see if they knew or not.

Thank everyone for their support you guys have helped me a lot