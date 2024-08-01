'My wife admitted she "almost" had an emotional affair with a colleague.' UPDATED

She confessed and showed me all their messages and its very clear that their emotional intimacy was just building up and there were only a few flirty messages, all from his end. I was upset but also relieved that she came to me before it became serious. So we talked the whole night and devised future plans of action.

First and foremost, he goes back to just being a colleague and nothing more and my wife will avoid him unless it involves any official work. Secondly we will attend a few couples counselling sessions to reassess the strengths and weaknesses of our relationship. And thirdly and most importantly, we have decided to take at least two vacations every year, one foreign and one domestic.