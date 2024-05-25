'My wife cheated on me while I was on a camping trip and is claiming it's not her fault.' UPDATED 2X

TL;DR - My wife cheated on me while my son and I were on a camping trip, she says it’s my fault for camping “too much.”

Update: I’m back home now, decided it was best to get here ASAP. Things are quiet but I’m relieved to be back in the same space as my son. Thank you all for the advice and kind words, it means so much. I’ll keep you all updated if you’d like.

Edit: Thank you all again for the support, I appreciate it :) sorry I can’t reply to everyone there’s a lot of you and things are tough right now. But thank you so much.

Edit: In case of any confusion, I am Canadian.