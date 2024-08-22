'My wife is in love with my BFF and they're planning to get pregnant.' UPDATED

I never saw anything which made me think there was every a chance of them being more than friends. When my wife came back from coffee she seemed a bit off. She was really angry with his ex and said that he deserved better. I remember telling her something like "he's young and he'll mend in time", and she seemed very upset by this.

She said that he needed time and that whatever girl ended up with him would be very lucky and his ex was a fool to leave him. I may be misremembering parts of that conversation, but that was the basic gist. She was very sparse on details and very vague, but it didn't seem weird to me at that time. It seemed like she was being protective the same way I would be protective of him as my friend.