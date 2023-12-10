Woman's fiancé goes to Paris, she gets a picture from woman he secretly visited. + Update

After I posted and the comments started rolling in, I had to shut my phone off. There were many people saying that Eric wanted to be with Jane, that he wasn't over her, and I started having a panic attack. I'm not an insecure person usually, and Eric had given me absolutely no reason to be.

But this whole thing… I felt very stupid and like I'd been blind. He was always very open about his friendship with Jane and how much she meant to him, but there was absolutely nothing that made me think he still had feelings for her. Honestly even if he told me he wanted to visit her without me I'd probably have said that was fine as long as I got to go on my own vacation. Anyway.