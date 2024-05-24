'I was about to propose to my long-term GF. Then I found her search history.' UPDATED

Then, just recently, like 4 days back, I was reminded that she has a spare phone just sitting on my drawer, phone was dead and was not used for almost la year. So I grabbed on a charger, booted it up.. and it so happened that her google account is still logged in on the device.

Curious, I went to see what she's been up to lately, then I discovered her recent searches /history in google and youtube. I was shocked and I dont know how to react. The searches go like this:

- I cheated on him many times

- Breaking up a long term relationship... and so on

- I cheated should we break up

The searches were dated Feb 15 onwards. Almost everyday she looks on the same searches and other related topics.

I am devastated discovering this. I cannot eat, I cannot sleep. But I haven't confronted her about this.