'My roommate is going to great lengths to 'prove' that my BF is cheating. I know he isn't.'

TL;DR - My friend and housemate is constantly trying to convince me that my boyfriend is cheating on me using flimsy evidence, is there a way of getting her to stop?

She sounds a bit unstable and drama-queeny to be honest. This is a case of 'has crazy theory, tries to get the facts to fit'. It doesn't really matter what her motive is.

Tell her bluntly that you feel she's trying to ruin your relationship, and that if she doesn't stop, the friendship will be over.