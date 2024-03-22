'Should I let my husband tell my friend's fiancé she cheated on him?' UPDATED 2X

I came to Reddit to ask what I should do and everyone said my husband or I should tell the fiancé. Instead, I told her that I was disgusted with her and wouldn’t be her friend or respect her until she told him.

Suddenly, her tune completely changed. She was remorseful, said she was losing sleep and she did feel terrible, and that I was completely right. I never replied to her bc still… you haven’t told him so?

A couple hours later she came back to me saying that she told him the truth. She was so calm and clear headed and relayed complete monologues that apparently were said between them. She said that he was angry at first, but then he came down from it and decided he wants to work things out and sleep in the same bed tonight.