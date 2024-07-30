'I suspect my GF is only with me because she can’t be with her "best friend."' UPDATED

And Trick_Cake_4573 said:

I talked to Jordan on Wednesday night. The TL;DR update to the situation is that I didn’t break up with her, after we talked about everything I feel like that would be too much of an overreaction for what’s actually going on. I do still think I was right to be upset about what I saw happening at dinner on Saturday and Jordan didn’t disagree with me about that, but I think I did jump to the wrong conclusion that it meant that she secretly actually wanted to be with Mark more than she wants to be with me. Now that we’ve talked it out I don’t think there’s a reason to end what’s otherwise the best relationship I’ve ever had and I’m glad that I didn’t just immediately trust my instincts because there was more going on with the situation that I didn’t really understand that Jordan has since told me, and now I do feel like she can be given some grace in this situation assuming nothing like this ever happens again. So thanks for the advice, especially for everyone who told me to just talk to her before I made a big decision.

So when we talked I decided to take the main piece of advice that I got from everyone and start by telling Jordan that my feelings were hurt by the way she treated me at dinner with Mark, and then see how the conversation went from there. It turned into a very long talk so I don’t want to try to remember exact quotes and get them wrong but here are the important things:

I repeated to Jordan some of what I wrote in the post and said that I felt excluded by her and Mark, especially because they were being overly touchy-feely with each other to the point where it made me uncomfortable. Jordan seemed surprised like she didn’t even notice that she and Mark were touching each other that much, but then she thought about it and said that I was right and apologized. She said that Mark is always really touchy with everybody and not just her (I asked) and so she didn’t even think about it, but that she wished I would’ve said something at the time because she didn’t realize they were being that obnoxious.

I said that was part of what bothered me, because I thought that normally she would’ve noticed something like that but she was acting so different around Mark and not paying any attention to anything else including how I was feeling that it was honestly just made me question which one of us she cared about more or if she cared about him as more than just a friend. Jordan apologized more and said that she could understand why it would look that way to me, but that she loves me and cares more about me than anyone else in the world and that she didn’t mean to act like that or make me feel that way. She said that she was trying to not make Mark feel like a third wheel because of being a single guy out with a couple but obviously it backfired and just made me feel like the third wheel instead which wasn’t what she wanted to do either.

After that Jordan explained a lot to me about her history with Mark, and basically as she explained it she said that she fully admits she cares about him as more than just a normal friend but she says that it’s not in a romantic way. She said that’s why she always specifically refers to him as her “best friend” and not just as her friend, and said that she would use the phrase “he’s like my brother” if it weren’t for the fact that she once had an actual brother (RIP) so she won’t use that phrasing for anyone else. According to Jordan the main thing that happened to make her and Mark so close was that when she was 17 she tried to kill herself, and that was actually when everyone else in the community stopped talking to her and Mark was the only person who didn’t. For the next couple of years until she moved he was literally her only friend and she said that he checked on her every single day to make sure she stayed alive which is also when they got into the habit of talking on the phone so much. And also apparently during this time Mark’s parents thought they were dating and made a big deal about how they shouldn’t be and that’s why she made that remark during dinner, apparently calling Jordan a godless heathen is something that Mark’s mom said.

I did tell Jordan that Mark basically said to me that he thought the two of them would be married if she had stayed in the church, and I asked her if she thinks that maybe Mark is in love with her even if she doesn’t feel the same way. She said definitely not and I don’t think she was being dishonest, I really don’t agree with her but I think she genuinely believes that Mark isn’t into her in any way apart from friendship. Her opinion of the situation is that she also thinks she and Mark would eventually have gotten married if she had never left the church or moved, but from her perspective it would’ve been more because of peer pressure than anything else and she doesn’t think it would necessarily have been a good thing. She thinks Mark was just being honest about that, and that possibly from his perspective he thinks he and Jordan would’ve made a good couple but he’s probably thinking that because he’s just assuming that in that scenario she’d be the perfect church wife so there’s no reason why they wouldn’t be a good couple.

But then the big thing that happened at the end of the conversation is that Jordan told me that Mark is coming back through our city on his way home from this trip, and so she was going to invite him to hang out with the two of us again, but she said that if I’m going to be uncomfortable with him around then she won’t ask him. A lot of people were saying that if she didn’t offer to cut contact with him or to cut down on contact with him it meant that she valued him over me, so the fact that she brought up on her own that she wouldn’t invite him to dinner with us again because I didn’t like it seemed like a really good sign to me. Based on everything else that she said, I do understand why she didn’t offer to totally stop being friends with him and I wouldn’t expect her to after what she told me about what happened when she was a teenager.

So now I’m deciding to take Jordan’s word for it that although she and Mark are weirdly close, it’s for the reasons that she explained to me and not because she’s in love with him. I think the fact that she was immediately apologetic instead of defensive was good, and the way she explained everything did make sense to me. I don’t necessarily trust Mark but I do think I can trust Jordan. But I am going to watch and see if it seems like she’s still talking to him as much as she used to or if anything changes or sounds different, I’m not going to be controlling and tell her that she can’t talk to him or that she has to talk to him less but I want to see if me talking to her about all of this causes her to act any differently at all. I’m kind of thinking she might realize on her own that the way Mark acts towards her actually does seem like he likes her as more than a friend now that I’ve brought it up, but I don’t know. It could be that things just go back to exactly the way they were before and I won’t know if anything has actually changed until the next time Mark is around in person, but I don’t think that’s something I should keep worrying about before it happens.