'I suspect my married friends are having an affair with each other. Do I say something?' UPDATED

You can say this is none of my business, but they’re my friends and everytime I “catch” them, I feel more and more entangled in this. Finally, the thing I truly can’t reconcile is…am I truly their friend, or do they look at me as this like, idiot 3rd wheel/buffer they keep around, because I have ~no idea what’s going on~?!? Please advise, because this is truly ripping me apart.

bluegrassgazer said:

If you're wondering how genuine your friendship with them really is, asking the simple question "What the hell is going on with you two?" should give you the answer. That's all you have to say. Don't go into detail. If they play dumb just put your hands on your hips, tilt your head slightly and give them a look that says "I'm no idiot." If they continue to play it off as not knowing what you're talking about, then you have your answer.