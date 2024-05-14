'I suspect my wife is cheating on me, but I have no proof.' + 4 MAJOR UPDATES

For a while we talked about spending time apart and after a while see if there was something there to save. She called me to meet with her a few months later and after a long and deceitful amount of small talk she told me she had given up. She no longer wanted me back, she had quit therapy, and I know for a fact she is currently dating one of the guys she cheated on me with.

To be honest, good for her. She will either wake up one day and realize how much better her life could have been with me, or she'll have a better life with this guy. Either way, I never would have wanted to hold her back from a higher state of happiness. In the meantime, I never want to see her again, outside of a courtroom.